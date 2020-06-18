5297 NW 112th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths single-family home in desirable Doral Landings East community. Close to A-rated schools, shopping, and dining.

Property is located within a 24/7 secured gated community with a pool. Quiet family-oriented area. The house is additionally located on a dead-end street, only residents and their visitors will travel on this street. Inside the home is roomy and comfortable with ample green space outdoors for entertaining or children to play. HURRY THIS PROPERTY WON'T LAST!! Also available for sale.