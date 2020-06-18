All apartments in Doral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

5297 NW 112th Pl

5297 Northwest 112th Place · (305) 610-4755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5297 Northwest 112th Place, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Landings East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths single-family home in desirable Doral Landings East community. Close to A-rated schools, shopping, and dining.
Property is located within a 24/7 secured gated community with a pool. Quiet family-oriented area. The house is additionally located on a dead-end street, only residents and their visitors will travel on this street. Inside the home is roomy and comfortable with ample green space outdoors for entertaining or children to play. HURRY THIS PROPERTY WON'T LAST!! Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5297 NW 112th Pl have any available units?
5297 NW 112th Pl has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5297 NW 112th Pl have?
Some of 5297 NW 112th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5297 NW 112th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5297 NW 112th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5297 NW 112th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5297 NW 112th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 5297 NW 112th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5297 NW 112th Pl does offer parking.
Does 5297 NW 112th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5297 NW 112th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5297 NW 112th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5297 NW 112th Pl has a pool.
Does 5297 NW 112th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5297 NW 112th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5297 NW 112th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5297 NW 112th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5297 NW 112th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5297 NW 112th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
