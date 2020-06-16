All apartments in Doral
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:49 PM

4910 NW 79 Ave

4910 Northwest 79th Avenue · (305) 962-8998
Location

4910 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Updated 1 bedroom 1 full bath condo at centrally located Doral Gardens II. New Ac and water heater, New floor in bathroom. Impact windows. Laminate floors throughout, tile in bath and kitchen. Oversized walk-in closet. Large private terrace. 1 assigned parking spot and guest parking. Rent includes water, waste pick up and all amenities (3 pools, 2 tennis courts, gym, playground, roving security, onsite management, beautifully landscaped grounds). Laundry room. Close to main through fares, shopping and businesses. Motivated landlord. Easy to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 NW 79 Ave have any available units?
4910 NW 79 Ave has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4910 NW 79 Ave have?
Some of 4910 NW 79 Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 NW 79 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4910 NW 79 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 NW 79 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4910 NW 79 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 4910 NW 79 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4910 NW 79 Ave does offer parking.
Does 4910 NW 79 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 NW 79 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 NW 79 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4910 NW 79 Ave has a pool.
Does 4910 NW 79 Ave have accessible units?
No, 4910 NW 79 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 NW 79 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4910 NW 79 Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4910 NW 79 Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4910 NW 79 Ave has units with air conditioning.
