Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:16 AM

4650 NW 79 AV #1H

4650 Northwest 79th Avenue · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4650 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
Beautiful 2/2 apartment. Ideal opportunity for investment or for a family to occupy. . Near 826, Dolphin, International Mall and Airport, near to downtown Doral and City Place. Easy access to highways, shopping and Charter Schools. Stainless steel appliances. Lovely balcony off the living room for your relaxing time. Guard gate with card/fob access for residents. Amenities include pool and laundry facilities. Easy to rent. Take Advantage of this awesome opportunity!!!!!! Current tenant's lease expires on 02/29/2020. Call listing agent for showing instructions
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have any available units?
4650 NW 79 AV #1H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have?
Some of 4650 NW 79 AV #1H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 NW 79 AV #1H currently offering any rent specials?
4650 NW 79 AV #1H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 NW 79 AV #1H pet-friendly?
No, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H offer parking?
No, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H does not offer parking.
Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have a pool?
Yes, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H has a pool.
Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have accessible units?
No, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4650 NW 79 AV #1H have units with air conditioning?
No, 4650 NW 79 AV #1H does not have units with air conditioning.
