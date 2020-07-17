3750 W Alcantara Ave

Amenities

Doral townhouse in a gated and secured Golf Community, Costa del Sol. Almost 2000 square feet of actual living space plus a private courtyard and large patio on the back. This townhouse feels more like a home with a foyer, living/dining combination and family room. First floor has marble flooring and second floor has ceramic tile. Updated open concept kitchen. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Storage room. Two master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Two parking spaces. This community offers golf course, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, pool, restaurant/bar and over 200 acres of landscaping, it is like being on a resort. 24 hours security at gate and patrolling. Great schools. Convenient location in central Doral, 10 minutes to expressways, Doral Place and Doral Downtown