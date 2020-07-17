All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 3750 W Alcantara Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
3750 W Alcantara Ave
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

3750 W Alcantara Ave

3750 Alcantara Ave · (786) 236-4847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3750 Alcantara Ave, Doral, FL 33178
Costa Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70-F · Avail. now

$2,675

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Doral townhouse in a gated and secured Golf Community, Costa del Sol. Almost 2000 square feet of actual living space plus a private courtyard and large patio on the back. This townhouse feels more like a home with a foyer, living/dining combination and family room. First floor has marble flooring and second floor has ceramic tile. Updated open concept kitchen. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Storage room. Two master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Two parking spaces. This community offers golf course, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, pool, restaurant/bar and over 200 acres of landscaping, it is like being on a resort. 24 hours security at gate and patrolling. Great schools. Convenient location in central Doral, 10 minutes to expressways, Doral Place and Doral Downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have any available units?
3750 W Alcantara Ave has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have?
Some of 3750 W Alcantara Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 W Alcantara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3750 W Alcantara Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 W Alcantara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3750 W Alcantara Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3750 W Alcantara Ave offers parking.
Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 W Alcantara Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3750 W Alcantara Ave has a pool.
Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have accessible units?
No, 3750 W Alcantara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 W Alcantara Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 W Alcantara Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 W Alcantara Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3750 W Alcantara Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity