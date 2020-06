Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground pool

BACK ON THE MARKET. Beautiful Property in the Heart of Doral 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, Great Townhouse location in a desirable gated community THE GATES AT DORAL close to A+ Schools, Shopping Malls and Mayor Expressways, close from City Place, Downtown and Midtown Doral. This excellent Unit has a tile 1st floor and Carpet in 2nd, kitchen wood cabinets, shutters, Doral Meadow Park in the back of the Patio/Unit. Community pool, covered Playground for kids.