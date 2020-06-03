11313 NW 88th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Monaco at Doral very well located in the highly sought after Doral neighborhood. Attractive Townhouse , very close to shopping malls, restaurants, top rated schools, parks & minutes away from airport. This two story home design offers 3 bedrooms ( all bedrooms upstairs) , 2.5 baths, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. NO CARPET on stairs or bedrooms. New laminate floor thru stairs and second floor. Fenced patio, covered garage for 1 vehicle inside & room for 2 outside. Appointments only thru system and VERY EASY TO SHOW. Move in date for new Tenants is JULY 10th.