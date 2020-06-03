All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:47 AM

11313 NW 88th Ter

11313 Northwest 88th Terrace · (305) 333-7899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11313 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11313 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Monaco at Doral very well located in the highly sought after Doral neighborhood. Attractive Townhouse , very close to shopping malls, restaurants, top rated schools, parks & minutes away from airport. This two story home design offers 3 bedrooms ( all bedrooms upstairs) , 2.5 baths, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. NO CARPET on stairs or bedrooms. New laminate floor thru stairs and second floor. Fenced patio, covered garage for 1 vehicle inside & room for 2 outside. Appointments only thru system and VERY EASY TO SHOW. Move in date for new Tenants is JULY 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 NW 88th Ter have any available units?
11313 NW 88th Ter has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11313 NW 88th Ter have?
Some of 11313 NW 88th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 NW 88th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11313 NW 88th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 NW 88th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11313 NW 88th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 11313 NW 88th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11313 NW 88th Ter does offer parking.
Does 11313 NW 88th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11313 NW 88th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 NW 88th Ter have a pool?
No, 11313 NW 88th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11313 NW 88th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11313 NW 88th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 NW 88th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11313 NW 88th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 11313 NW 88th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11313 NW 88th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
