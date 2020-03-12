10870 NW 88th Ter

Amenities
Coronado at Doral combines modern condo design with the beauty of Mediterranean-style architecture in an ideal location. Coronando at Doral’s residences condos incorporate comfortable atmosphere and style. Each unit features modern appliances, hurricane-resistant windows and sliding doors, granite countertops, and energy-saving technology. At the center of the community, residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and picturesque lake. Coronando at Doral is conveniently located near shopping, nightlife, dining options, deluxe golf courses, and has easy access to Florida’s Turnpike. NOTE: Now Coronado is a Gated Community.