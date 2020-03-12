10870 NW 88th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage new construction

Coronado at Doral combines modern condo design with the beauty of Mediterranean-style architecture in an ideal location. Coronando at Doral’s residences condos incorporate comfortable atmosphere and style. Each unit features modern appliances, hurricane-resistant windows and sliding doors, granite countertops, and energy-saving technology. At the center of the community, residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and picturesque lake. Coronando at Doral is conveniently located near shopping, nightlife, dining options, deluxe golf courses, and has easy access to Florida’s Turnpike. NOTE: Now Coronado is a Gated Community.