All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 10870 NW 88th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
10870 NW 88th Ter
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

10870 NW 88th Ter

10870 Northwest 88th Terrace · (786) 600-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10870 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Coronado at Doral combines modern condo design with the beauty of Mediterranean-style architecture in an ideal location. Coronando at Doral’s residences condos incorporate comfortable atmosphere and style. Each unit features modern appliances, hurricane-resistant windows and sliding doors, granite countertops, and energy-saving technology. At the center of the community, residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and picturesque lake. Coronando at Doral is conveniently located near shopping, nightlife, dining options, deluxe golf courses, and has easy access to Florida’s Turnpike. NOTE: Now Coronado is a Gated Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10870 NW 88th Ter have any available units?
10870 NW 88th Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10870 NW 88th Ter have?
Some of 10870 NW 88th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10870 NW 88th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10870 NW 88th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10870 NW 88th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10870 NW 88th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10870 NW 88th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10870 NW 88th Ter does offer parking.
Does 10870 NW 88th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10870 NW 88th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10870 NW 88th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10870 NW 88th Ter has a pool.
Does 10870 NW 88th Ter have accessible units?
No, 10870 NW 88th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10870 NW 88th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10870 NW 88th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10870 NW 88th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10870 NW 88th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10870 NW 88th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity