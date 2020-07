Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool new construction tennis court

Just finished the construction of this Brand New 2019 large and modern 3 Bed 2.5 Bath apartment in the ground floor for rent in Highlands at Doral. This unit has a nice backyard and also have a lot of amenities such as: Tennis Courts, Large Community Pool, Exercise Room, Party rentals rooms, Soccer field, playground, Basketball court,etc, This is an smart home, with Alexa system, you can do the house settings from your cell phone, tile floor in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.