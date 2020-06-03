All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 10259 NW 66th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
10259 NW 66th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10259 NW 66th St

10259 NW 66th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10259 NW 66th St, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW NEVER USE. Modern and spacious Corner STUDIO with luxury porcelain floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, quartz countertops, impact resistant windows and glass doors, full bathroom, big walk-in closet, microwave, washer & dryer and refrigerator. Studio has independent entrance. Located in front of the Club House with An Amazing pool, BBQ Area, Tennis court, Gym, Massage Room, Lounge room, Pool table and much more. This modern and spacious Next Gen is near major malls, supermarkets and great schools. This model Studio is an excellent opportunity to live in a prestigious community in the City of Doral. EASY TO SHOW; New Construction never used. ONLY TWO MONTHS TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10259 NW 66th St have any available units?
10259 NW 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 10259 NW 66th St have?
Some of 10259 NW 66th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10259 NW 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
10259 NW 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10259 NW 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 10259 NW 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10259 NW 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 10259 NW 66th St offers parking.
Does 10259 NW 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10259 NW 66th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10259 NW 66th St have a pool?
Yes, 10259 NW 66th St has a pool.
Does 10259 NW 66th St have accessible units?
No, 10259 NW 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10259 NW 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10259 NW 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10259 NW 66th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10259 NW 66th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College