10259 NW 66th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

BRAND NEW NEVER USE. Modern and spacious Corner STUDIO with luxury porcelain floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, quartz countertops, impact resistant windows and glass doors, full bathroom, big walk-in closet, microwave, washer & dryer and refrigerator. Studio has independent entrance. Located in front of the Club House with An Amazing pool, BBQ Area, Tennis court, Gym, Massage Room, Lounge room, Pool table and much more. This modern and spacious Next Gen is near major malls, supermarkets and great schools. This model Studio is an excellent opportunity to live in a prestigious community in the City of Doral. EASY TO SHOW; New Construction never used. ONLY TWO MONTHS TO MOVE IN.