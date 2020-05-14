950 Egret Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

TOTALLY RENOVATED. LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION. First floor. Seasonal OR 8-9 Months Rental Apr.- Nov. 2020 is Off Season $1495. Fantastic location - 1 Mile to the Atlantic Ocean. 1 br-1 ba. This unit is newly renovated. New kitchen, all new appliances - new bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Walking or biking distance to the ocean, restaurants, Trade Joe's, Whole Food, Fresh Market, Publix, shopping center and more. In the middle of almost everything. East of I-95, 25 min. to West Palm Beach Airport or 25 min. to Fort Lauderdale Airport. You'll have a free parking spot and guess spots. This unit is fully furnished and equipped. Tenant pays electricity. Internet, water and basic TV cable service is included. Just beautiful!! Seasonal: Dec 2020 - Mar & Apr. 2021$ 2500 per month