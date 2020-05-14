All apartments in Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL
950 Egret Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:45 AM

950 Egret Circle

950 Egret Circle · (561) 702-5255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Lavers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5101 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
TOTALLY RENOVATED. LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION. First floor. Seasonal OR 8-9 Months Rental Apr.- Nov. 2020 is Off Season $1495. Fantastic location - 1 Mile to the Atlantic Ocean. 1 br-1 ba. This unit is newly renovated. New kitchen, all new appliances - new bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. Walking or biking distance to the ocean, restaurants, Trade Joe's, Whole Food, Fresh Market, Publix, shopping center and more. In the middle of almost everything. East of I-95, 25 min. to West Palm Beach Airport or 25 min. to Fort Lauderdale Airport. You'll have a free parking spot and guess spots. This unit is fully furnished and equipped. Tenant pays electricity. Internet, water and basic TV cable service is included. Just beautiful!! Seasonal: Dec 2020 - Mar & Apr. 2021$ 2500 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Egret Circle have any available units?
950 Egret Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Egret Circle have?
Some of 950 Egret Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Egret Circle currently offering any rent specials?
950 Egret Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Egret Circle pet-friendly?
No, 950 Egret Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 950 Egret Circle offer parking?
Yes, 950 Egret Circle does offer parking.
Does 950 Egret Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Egret Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Egret Circle have a pool?
No, 950 Egret Circle does not have a pool.
Does 950 Egret Circle have accessible units?
No, 950 Egret Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Egret Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Egret Circle has units with dishwashers.
