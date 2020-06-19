All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

819 Lake Avenue North

819 Lake Avenue North · (561) 923-8394
Location

819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $3500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10608170 C/O: LoKation Real Estate Brand New Built 3/2.5 pool home close to beach & Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach. This home boasts a courtyard pool feat a large sunshelf ideal for small kids to play(baby gate available). Great for entertaining & relaxing. Grill, have some drinks, and lay out. You don't even have to leave! If you decide to, the beach is less than 1 mile away on George Bush Blvd and restaurants and shops on Atlantic Ave are less than 1.5 miles away. You can ride bikes through the path behind the neighborhood that leads straight to the beach without having to go onto major traffic roads. Enjoy the best of South Florida beaches, nightlife, and the perfect house to just relax and enjoy. Available monthly up to 6 months. Pricing for Main house only, studio cottage rented separately or whole property for $5500 .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584901 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Lake Avenue North have any available units?
819 Lake Avenue North has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Lake Avenue North have?
Some of 819 Lake Avenue North's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Lake Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
819 Lake Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Lake Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Lake Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 819 Lake Avenue North offer parking?
No, 819 Lake Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 819 Lake Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Lake Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Lake Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 819 Lake Avenue North has a pool.
Does 819 Lake Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 819 Lake Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Lake Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Lake Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
