Amenities

pet friendly pool bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool bbq/grill

819 Lake Avenue North, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $3500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10608170 C/O: LoKation Real Estate Brand New Built 3/2.5 pool home close to beach & Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach. This home boasts a courtyard pool feat a large sunshelf ideal for small kids to play(baby gate available). Great for entertaining & relaxing. Grill, have some drinks, and lay out. You don't even have to leave! If you decide to, the beach is less than 1 mile away on George Bush Blvd and restaurants and shops on Atlantic Ave are less than 1.5 miles away. You can ride bikes through the path behind the neighborhood that leads straight to the beach without having to go onto major traffic roads. Enjoy the best of South Florida beaches, nightlife, and the perfect house to just relax and enjoy. Available monthly up to 6 months. Pricing for Main house only, studio cottage rented separately or whole property for $5500 .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584901 ]