Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

SUPER LOCATION WALK TO TOWN AND BEACH FROM THIS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED TOWN HOME 2/2.5 WITH CAR PORT.. WITH ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS,Stainless steel APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, PLASMA TVs AND MANY MORE UPGRADES ALL BRAND NEW,FURNITURE,BEEN ALL REDONE, AND READY TO MOVE IN!! steps too ATLANTIC AVE IN DELRAY BEACH , WALK TO BEACH & to everything!!! BEST LOCATION JUST OFF ATLANTIC AVE! CALL AND SEE TODAY, DELRAY BEACH VOTED #1 TOWN IN USA. call and see today you will love it here!!!