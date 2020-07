Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful townhome steps from downtown & the beach. Walk to restaurants and shops on famed Atlantic Avenue. This spacious 3 bedroom 3.1 bath townhome boasts high ceilings and beautiful upgrades throughout. The layout offers 3 floors of living space, perfect for entertaining family and guests. Beautifully appointed with everything you need to enjoy this quintessential beach town!