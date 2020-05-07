All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

678 Lakewoode Circle E

678 East Lakewoode Circle · (561) 929-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

678 East Lakewoode Circle, Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Hamlet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Magnificent three-bedroom two-and-a-half-bath spacious impeccable home in this luxorious prestigious man gated Seagate Country Club with Picturesque golf landscapes This is a non-mandatory country club! Discounts for owners who opt to join club for golf & social activities. Home is situated on a huge corner lot with plenty of room for expansion. Backyard is completely fenced with gorgeous large L-shaped pool, plenty of deck space and expansive views of the golf course .Home is completely renovated up to date w/ upgraded espresso Cabinetry, granite countertops incl. Island, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms adorned with beautiful mosaic tiling, new vanities, huge 6ft Roman tub-shower, Large patio extends from the living area with views directly down the golf course.Golf Cour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Lakewoode Circle E have any available units?
678 Lakewoode Circle E has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 678 Lakewoode Circle E have?
Some of 678 Lakewoode Circle E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 Lakewoode Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
678 Lakewoode Circle E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Lakewoode Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 678 Lakewoode Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 678 Lakewoode Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 678 Lakewoode Circle E does offer parking.
Does 678 Lakewoode Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 678 Lakewoode Circle E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Lakewoode Circle E have a pool?
Yes, 678 Lakewoode Circle E has a pool.
Does 678 Lakewoode Circle E have accessible units?
No, 678 Lakewoode Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Lakewoode Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 Lakewoode Circle E has units with dishwashers.
