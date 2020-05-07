678 Lakewoode Circle E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Magnificent three-bedroom two-and-a-half-bath spacious impeccable home in this luxorious prestigious man gated Seagate Country Club with Picturesque golf landscapes This is a non-mandatory country club! Discounts for owners who opt to join club for golf & social activities. Home is situated on a huge corner lot with plenty of room for expansion. Backyard is completely fenced with gorgeous large L-shaped pool, plenty of deck space and expansive views of the golf course .Home is completely renovated up to date w/ upgraded espresso Cabinetry, granite countertops incl. Island, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms adorned with beautiful mosaic tiling, new vanities, huge 6ft Roman tub-shower, Large patio extends from the living area with views directly down the golf course.Golf Cour