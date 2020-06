Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

ADORABLE COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3/1 JUST 3 BLOCKS FROM VIBRANT ATLANTIC AVE. FURNISHED TURNKEY. THIS GORGEOUS HOME COMES WITH IMPACT WINDOWS A FABULOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETRY AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. UPDATED BATHROOM AND PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD. LARGE PAVED PARKING AREA. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL FLORIDA EVENINGS ON THE OPEN PATIO & BBQ AREA. JUST 7 BLOCKS FROM PINEAPPLE GROVE 3 BLOCKS TO VIBEY DOWNTOWN DELRAY & A SHORT BIKE RIDE TO BEAUTIFUL WHITE SANDY BEACHES.