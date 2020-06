Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished range

Turnkey, furnished, 2 bedroom 2 bath split plan condo with washer/dryer in the unit. This nicely appointed property in all age community is Available for short term OFF SEASON $1500. per month from July through the end of December. Rented for season 2021 but available for short term summer rentals. Non smokers and no pets please. Credit over 675. Close to shopping and a mile from the beach....perfect.