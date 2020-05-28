All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 414 Seasage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
414 Seasage Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

414 Seasage Drive

414 Seasage Drive · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

414 Seasage Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,849

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
414 Seasage Drive Apt #4, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed. Amazing community with a fabulous intracoastal view ,heated pool and just a short walk to all of the downtown Delray Beach shoppes and restaurants. This unit courtesy of Lang Realty has been co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners features tiled floors and carpeted bedrooms. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614814 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Seasage Drive have any available units?
414 Seasage Drive has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
Is 414 Seasage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Seasage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Seasage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 414 Seasage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 414 Seasage Drive offer parking?
No, 414 Seasage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 414 Seasage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Seasage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Seasage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 414 Seasage Drive has a pool.
Does 414 Seasage Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Seasage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Seasage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Seasage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Seasage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Seasage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 414 Seasage Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct
Delray Beach, FL 33446
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Delray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity