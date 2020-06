Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS town home in east Delray's Tropic Isle neighborhood which is close to everything!!! Built in 2005 with fine finishes throughoutThis beautiful 2 story town home has 4 generous bedrooms plus an office, 2 car garage and fenced outdoor space. The kitchen is open to the large living and dining room. Very large rooms to relax and spread out in, all with high ceilings. Marble and wood floors, granite and stainless. 2 car garage with interior separate laundry room. No smoking. Sizes of rooms are approximate.