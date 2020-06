Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Super charming Studio with brand new furnishings and full kitchen ! Located 1 block from the beach and 3 blocks from Atlantic Avenue...This cozy beach studio has charm and comfort. Love seat converts into a small bed for a guest. Plenty of storage in the unit and outside too. Gorgeous backyard with lush landscape that looks onto Community pool. Super low key community ! Come and see!