Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:39 PM

301 Venetian Drive

301 Venetian Drive · (561) 961-8484
Location

301 Venetian Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to all Delray Beach has to offer! 301 Venetian is a spectacular location for beach lovers. This first floor, fully furnished & renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo decorated by Jackie Ray Designs faces SE, so it's light & bright as well as spacious. The unit features neutral tile throughout, updated bathrooms w/ frameless glass shower enclosures, updated kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops & new stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. Impact windows and doors throughout & dressed with contemporary shades. A generous master bedroom w/en suite bath and walk in closet. A 2nd bedroom & full bath in the hallway. This condo features great closet space, plus a full sized washer & dryer. Steps from A1A & the beach. Bike or walk to partake in it all! Video link upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Venetian Drive have any available units?
301 Venetian Drive has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Venetian Drive have?
Some of 301 Venetian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Venetian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Venetian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Venetian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Venetian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 301 Venetian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Venetian Drive does offer parking.
Does 301 Venetian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Venetian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Venetian Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Venetian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Venetian Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Venetian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Venetian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Venetian Drive has units with dishwashers.
