301 Venetian Drive

Welcome home to all Delray Beach has to offer! 301 Venetian is a spectacular location for beach lovers. This first floor, fully furnished & renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo decorated by Jackie Ray Designs faces SE, so it's light & bright as well as spacious. The unit features neutral tile throughout, updated bathrooms w/ frameless glass shower enclosures, updated kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops & new stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. Impact windows and doors throughout & dressed with contemporary shades. A generous master bedroom w/en suite bath and walk in closet. A 2nd bedroom & full bath in the hallway. This condo features great closet space, plus a full sized washer & dryer. Steps from A1A & the beach. Bike or walk to partake in it all! Video link upon request