Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse located just 3 blocks north Atlantic Avenue on Federal Highway. This tri level townhouse was built in 2004 and is a 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Unit with an extra room/office space on the ground floor. Main entry is on the north side of the property and opens to the Office with access to the 2 car garage though the ground floor. Second floor is the living space with Kitchen, Living room and half bath. Bedrooms are all located on the upper 3rd level with Washer & Dryer adjacent to the Second Bath. Master Bed has vaulted ceilings and views looking North.Unit has new bamboo floors, as well as a brand new AC unit.