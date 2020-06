Amenities

Enjoy beautiful lake views with lush tropical landscaping from this 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom villa. Come inside and enjoy spacious living areas with, freshly painted walls, tile and NEW laminate flooring, NO CARPETING! Upgraded lighting & ceiling fans throughout along with an inviting kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons extra of cabinetry space. The master suite and the guest bedroom both have walk-in built-out closets. Full washer & dryer inside the kitchen closet. This villa also offers a lovely Florida room and open patio which overlooks lots of green space and a lake. One designated parking spot & one guest spot right out front your door!