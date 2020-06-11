All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:51 PM

250 S Ocean Boulevard

250 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 961-8484
Location

250 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 252 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to oceanfront living & ocean views from this tri-level, 2 bed/2 bath condo that is spacious, bright, fully renovated, fully furnished, tastefully decorated, and only blocks from Atlantic Avenue (shops & restaurants galore). With DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS from your living room, kitchen, & master bedroom, you'll feel like you're always on vacation. This is a corner unit which means more windows & more natural light in each room. The bedrooms are large and offer ample closet space. Concrete construction and Hurricane Impact Windows throughout offer peace of mind all year round. Windemere House is pet friendly too! The location is ideal as it is walking distance to the action but also perfect for peace, quiet & relaxation. Covered parking space just outside the front door! Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
250 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 250 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 250 S Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 250 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
