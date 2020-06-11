250 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to oceanfront living & ocean views from this tri-level, 2 bed/2 bath condo that is spacious, bright, fully renovated, fully furnished, tastefully decorated, and only blocks from Atlantic Avenue (shops & restaurants galore). With DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS from your living room, kitchen, & master bedroom, you'll feel like you're always on vacation. This is a corner unit which means more windows & more natural light in each room. The bedrooms are large and offer ample closet space. Concrete construction and Hurricane Impact Windows throughout offer peace of mind all year round. Windemere House is pet friendly too! The location is ideal as it is walking distance to the action but also perfect for peace, quiet & relaxation. Covered parking space just outside the front door! Move right in!