Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect if you want to live or work near E. Atlantic Ave! Completely remodeled 2 bedroom with upgraded kitchen, new windows and doors, tile floors throughout. New AC, updated bath, washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking for 2 vehicles. Less than 3 blocks from East Atlantic Ave restaurants and shops.