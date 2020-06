Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Available NOW! for Summer occupancy. Stylish & Bright Modern Condo located in the HEART of Downtown! Elegant beach inspired Interiors. With balcony views of the courtyard & city below. Turn Key. 3 to 6 month lease available! Step outside your door for easy ACCESS to EVERYTHING Delray! From trendy downtown Atlantic Ave to Artist Alley & Florida's sunny white Beaches. The best building Downtown Delray has to offer! Take the Lady Atlantic on a day cruise down our beautiful intracoastal waters or simply spend your days sunning on our sandy white beaches. At night ENJOY the energy of Atl. Ave. plus 360 degree views of the OCEAN, city & the sunsets from the private rooftop deck.*SANITIZED & DISINFECTED to protect against COVID19. If you want to live in Delray, THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!