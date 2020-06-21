2220 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS. NEWER A/C & WATER HEATER, NEWLY RENOVATED Master and Second Bathrooms, UPDATED KITCHEN and stainless appliances. NEW washer & dryer. Light ceramic tile floors, large bedrooms, spacious 21' x 7' balcony with full length sliding impact windows. Washer/dryer in unit. *IDEAL LOCATION to the beach, vibrant Atlantic Ave in Downtown Delray Beach, Mizner Park in Boca and the proximity to shopping, dining, I-95 & airports.