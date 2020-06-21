All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:16 PM

2220 S Ocean Boulevard

2220 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 626-7000
Location

2220 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS. NEWER A/C & WATER HEATER, NEWLY RENOVATED Master and Second Bathrooms, UPDATED KITCHEN and stainless appliances. NEW washer & dryer. Light ceramic tile floors, large bedrooms, spacious 21' x 7' balcony with full length sliding impact windows. Washer/dryer in unit. *IDEAL LOCATION to the beach, vibrant Atlantic Ave in Downtown Delray Beach, Mizner Park in Boca and the proximity to shopping, dining, I-95 & airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2220 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2220 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2220 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2220 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2220 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2220 S Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2220 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
