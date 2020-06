Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ice maker microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing Location! Just 2 blocks to Atlantic Avenue. Move-in ready Adorable, bright furnished studio cottage with a kitchenette. It is clean & simple with a full bathroom that has a tub & shower combination. Beautiful wood floors and a flat screen tv. A bike & a boogie board are included so you can spend your spare time surfing in the best small beach town in the U.S. The Studio is all you need to escape, layout, & relax on the hammock in a tropical oasis. Use it as a weekend getaway or stay for the off-season. There is even an outdoor shower. Have coffee on your patio in the mornings & watch the sun rise or sip wine and watch the sunset. Just bring your toothbrush. Owner is flexible with rental terms. Available monthly August 15-Oct 31.