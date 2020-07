Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby

185 Northeast 4th Avenue Apt #210, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $3490 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10614440 C/O: 441 Realty LLC LOCATION! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHROOM ,FULLY FURNISHED CLEAN LOFT IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL OR SHORT TERM RENTAL CALL FOR 2020 SEASONAL PRICING. THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO FEATURES E PRIVATE OUTDOOR PATIO IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN DELRAY YOU ARE A 2 MINUTE WALK TO DELRAYS FAMOUS ATLANTIC AVE AND PINEAPPLE GROVE . SHORT WALK OR BIKE TO THE BEACH. OCEAN CITY LOFTS BOASTS A RESORT STYLE POOL AND BBQ AREA W/ LARGE SUNNING DECK. SECURE LOBBY ENTRANCE , COVERED PARKING AND BIKE STORAGE. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614763 ]