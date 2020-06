Amenities

This corner 2 bedroom, 2 baths make this unit very bright, located at bahia at delray with prime location of 2 blocks from I-95, 5 minutes from the beach and close to shops , restaurants, ect. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter top, nice balcony with storage. Ceramic and wood floor. A lot of amenities. Easy to show. Hurry because this unit wont last!