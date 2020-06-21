All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:10 AM

1122 W Circle Terrace

1122 West Circle Terrace · (954) 415-6753
Location

1122 West Circle Terrace, Delray Beach, FL 33445
High Point of Delray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Corner villa beautiful open kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, updated baths, freshed painted in soft gray tones, highhats in the living, dining and kitchen, enclosed front florida room. The villa has a nice patio deck facing east out the new back door, It has white tile with gray accents throughout except the bedrooms have wood. It has a new combo washer/dryer in unit. Circle Terrace is a dead end street so it's in a quiet culdesac; which you can use to walk to the clubhouse from the villa. I95 is just east for quick access or go straight 5 minutes to Downtown restaurants, shops and activities. It has a dining table & chairs that go well in it; they can stay or be removed. ! NO PETS except service or emotional it's a 55+ comm 700 credit required by assoc.+great landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 W Circle Terrace have any available units?
1122 W Circle Terrace has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 W Circle Terrace have?
Some of 1122 W Circle Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 W Circle Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1122 W Circle Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 W Circle Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1122 W Circle Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1122 W Circle Terrace offer parking?
No, 1122 W Circle Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1122 W Circle Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 W Circle Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 W Circle Terrace have a pool?
No, 1122 W Circle Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1122 W Circle Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1122 W Circle Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 W Circle Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 W Circle Terrace has units with dishwashers.
