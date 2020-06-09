All apartments in Delray Beach
1103 NW 6th Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

1103 NW 6th Avenue

1103 Northwest 6th Avenue · (561) 271-6922
Location

1103 Northwest 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Lake Ida Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3392 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Lake Ida 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home completely updated in 2015. Corner lot with exclusive high-end finishes. Features include custom cabinets, 6 burner duel fuel Wolf Range, 42inch Subzero Refrigerator complete with 2 Subzero drawers, 8inch White Russian Oak Plank floors, custom media center and 2 gas fireplaces. Master Bedroom and Bath Suite offers twin walk-ins with integrated closet systems. In addition versatile guest suite with separate entry complete with kitchen and laundry facilities, ideal mother-in-law quarters. Home boasts 2Car Garage with closet systems & shelving. Private lush backyard with oversized pool and covered patio ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. This property will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 NW 6th Avenue have any available units?
1103 NW 6th Avenue has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 NW 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1103 NW 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 NW 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1103 NW 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 NW 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1103 NW 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1103 NW 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1103 NW 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1103 NW 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 NW 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 NW 6th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1103 NW 6th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1103 NW 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1103 NW 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 NW 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 NW 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
