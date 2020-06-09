1103 NW 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite media room

Lake Ida 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home completely updated in 2015. Corner lot with exclusive high-end finishes. Features include custom cabinets, 6 burner duel fuel Wolf Range, 42inch Subzero Refrigerator complete with 2 Subzero drawers, 8inch White Russian Oak Plank floors, custom media center and 2 gas fireplaces. Master Bedroom and Bath Suite offers twin walk-ins with integrated closet systems. In addition versatile guest suite with separate entry complete with kitchen and laundry facilities, ideal mother-in-law quarters. Home boasts 2Car Garage with closet systems & shelving. Private lush backyard with oversized pool and covered patio ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. This property will not disappoint!