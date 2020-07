Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park parking playground pool garage volleyball court cats allowed 24hr gym carport clubhouse conference room game room hot tub internet access media room pool table tennis court trash valet

Sets your sights on a brand new luxurious community in Delray Beach, live the lifestyle you were meant to enjoy. 10X Living at Delray offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plan options that are complemented by a lake and a serene atmosphere.



You’ve arrived at your final destination we are conveniently located and are close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nightlife. The Ave and Delray Marketplace are a hop skip away.

Don’t settle for less than luxury and come discover 10X Living at Delray today.