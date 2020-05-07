Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1029 Langer Way Apt #3, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH $3000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10624118 C/O: Coldwell Banker Realty /Delray Beach Great Beachside apartment available now thru October. One block to the Beach. Fully furnished, ground floor corner with nice private patio for entertaining. Recently remodeled and nicely furnished. Turnkey ready and pet friendly building. Come take a look at this and spend the Summer at the Beach! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3581070 ]