1029 Langer Way
1029 Langer Way

1029 Langer Way · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1029 Langer Way, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1029 Langer Way Apt #3, Delray Beach, FL 33483 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH $3000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10624118 C/O: Coldwell Banker Realty /Delray Beach Great Beachside apartment available now thru October. One block to the Beach. Fully furnished, ground floor corner with nice private patio for entertaining. Recently remodeled and nicely furnished. Turnkey ready and pet friendly building. Come take a look at this and spend the Summer at the Beach! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3581070 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Langer Way have any available units?
1029 Langer Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Langer Way have?
Some of 1029 Langer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Langer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Langer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Langer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Langer Way is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Langer Way offer parking?
No, 1029 Langer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Langer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Langer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Langer Way have a pool?
No, 1029 Langer Way does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Langer Way have accessible units?
No, 1029 Langer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Langer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Langer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
