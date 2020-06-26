1020 Crystal Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Private and quaint 1st Floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Stylishly Updated & Move In Ready!! This unit has tile flooring throughout the common areas and Faux wood floors in the BR. A open concept kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, S/S appliances, In unit Full size W&D, and ample amounts of storage/closet space throughout! Water, Sewer, and Trash Included in your rent! Located in the highly desired Gated community of Bahia Delray w/ a resort style pool, spa, fitness center all, minutes from the Downtown nightlife, beaches and much more!