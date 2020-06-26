All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 1020 Crystal Way.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:31 PM

1020 Crystal Way

1020 Crystal Way · (561) 706-3203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Crystal Way, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Private and quaint 1st Floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Stylishly Updated & Move In Ready!! This unit has tile flooring throughout the common areas and Faux wood floors in the BR. A open concept kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, S/S appliances, In unit Full size W&D, and ample amounts of storage/closet space throughout! Water, Sewer, and Trash Included in your rent! Located in the highly desired Gated community of Bahia Delray w/ a resort style pool, spa, fitness center all, minutes from the Downtown nightlife, beaches and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Crystal Way have any available units?
1020 Crystal Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Crystal Way have?
Some of 1020 Crystal Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Crystal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Crystal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Crystal Way pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Crystal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1020 Crystal Way offer parking?
No, 1020 Crystal Way does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Crystal Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Crystal Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Crystal Way have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Crystal Way has a pool.
Does 1020 Crystal Way have accessible units?
No, 1020 Crystal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Crystal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Crystal Way has units with dishwashers.
