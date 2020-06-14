181 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2121 NW 56th Ave
2121 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
MUST SEE, GREAT TOWNHOUSE TO MOVE IN!! 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 Bathroom. ALL FENCED, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. 1 CAR GARAGE AND CARPORT. EASY TO SHOW, VACANT. GOOD CREDIT REPORT AND JOB REFERENCES REQUIRED.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Flair
1 Unit Available
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1664 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6561 Racquet Club Dr
6561 Racquet Club Drive, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
You must see! Lovely corner 3/2.5 Condo located in The Courts of Inverrary with garage in gated community. Open and spacious floor-plan with lots of natural light. Large bedrooms with walkin closets and plenty storages.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1830 SW 81st Ave
1830 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Sunny South Florida, come enjoy this very spacious two bedroom unit with walk in closets. All fully remodel. Community pool clubhouse. Close to Turnpike and only 20 mnst to the beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5987 NW 16th St
5987 Northwest 16th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Huge 4/2 with large driveway, NO HOA - Property Id: 247673 Huge 4/2 with large driveway. Freshly painted, Garage converted into 4th bedroom. Washer & Dryer in unit. Kitchen features new appliances and breakfast area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
8016 NW 29TH STREET
8016 Northwest 29th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH HIGH END FINISHES. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH A HUGE PATIO AND SECOND STORY BALCONY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
9003 Chambers st
9003 Chambers Street, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3674 NW 29th Ct
3674 Northwest 29th Court, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Spacious 3/2.5 Town-House priced below market value to accommodated the right family budget: with two closets in the master bedroom.

1 of 34

Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
7231 NW 20th St
7231 Northwest 20th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great opportunity to rent this spacious single family home in the midst of Sunrise on a very quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Breezeswept Park Estates
1 Unit Available
4672 NW 9th Dr
4672 Northwest 9th Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly painted and renovated. Spacious and centrally located 2 bedroom townhouse in East Plantation, close to Turnpike and public transportation. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Orange Grove Manors
1 Unit Available
3021 NW 30th Ter
3021 Northwest 30th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
STUNNING RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Plantation Gardens
1 Unit Available
781 NW 66th Ave
781 Northwest 66th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
Room to roam in this large Plantation Gardens home featuring 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and a 2-car garage. Located on a large fenced 14,500 sq ft corner lot of a tree lined street with sidewalks for strolling through the neighborhood or bike rides.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 08:54pm
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
2431 Northwest 9th Street
2431 Northwest 9th Street, Franklin Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
431 Northwest 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2009 Belmont Ln
2009 Belmont Lane, North Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious 2 bathroom 2 bathroom unit in the gated community at Belmont of N Lauderdale. This lovely 1st floor property is tiled throughout with laminate flooring in the living areas for easy maintenance.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7913 Tuscany Dr
7913 Tuscany Drive, Tamarac, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, Townhouse, one car garage and additional parking. It is in a very desirable and safe community area. Refer to attached floor plan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Flagler Heights
260 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
49 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,344
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,523
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Tarpon River
21 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
City Guide for Lauderhill, FL

A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.

Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderhill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lauderhill, FL

Lauderhill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

