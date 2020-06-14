181 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with garage
A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.
Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.
Lauderhill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.