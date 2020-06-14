150 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with garage
"Maybe your yen is for tennis courts /Maybe romancing is in your thoughts /Enjoy all outdoor and indoor sport." (-- Elvis Presley, "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce")
The King couldn't have said it any better if he were a local realtor instead of a rock 'n roll legend. Located on the southeastern side of Florida's boot facing the Atlantic Oceans sits Cooper City, a lush town with watery landscape. A few miles inland between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Cooper City is surrounded by parks, golf courses, and, above all else, sunshine, offering a high quality of life for those who choose to call it home. If you are planning to set your sights on moving to the area, take note that things tend to get windy around here, as Mother Nature pays a visit on occasion. She may offer great scenery and sun, but once in a while, she's just a rude gal. So keep her in mind. See more
Cooper City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.