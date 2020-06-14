Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with garage

Cooper City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools, close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5234 SW 121st Ave
5234 Southwest 121st Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1350 sqft
Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1993 sqft
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
3951 Northwest 84th Way
3951 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3558 sqft
Northwest 84th Way, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11525 Hibbs Grove Dr
11525 Hibbs Grove Drive, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Spacious Open Concept Pool Home in Cooper City. Located in the Gated Community of Hibbs Grove. Huge 1/2 Acre Lot with Expansive Outdoor Living Area, Covered Patio, Pool, Spa, & Fenced Yard.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3067 Tortola Way
3067 Tortola Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5131 S Flamingo Rd
5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1016 NW 100th Ave
1016 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1584 sqft
Spectacular townhome 3 bed 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1955 NW 100 Ave
1955 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1954 NW 74th Way
1954 Northwest 74th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Light & bright lake-front beauty featuring updated kitchen with granite & wood, pull-out pantry, SS appliances, high ceilings, neutral tones, crown molding, high-end window treatments, panel doors, tile downstairs, laundry room upstairs with newer

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12725 S Winners Cir
12725 S Winners Circle, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,975
Sumptuous Lake Front State Home w one of kind Mediterranean design located in Rock Creek Ranches that offers the peaceful lifestyle that is unique to the township of Davie.
City Guide for Cooper City, FL

"Maybe your yen is for tennis courts /Maybe romancing is in your thoughts /Enjoy all outdoor and indoor sport." (-- Elvis Presley, "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce")

The King couldn't have said it any better if he were a local realtor instead of a rock 'n roll legend. Located on the southeastern side of Florida's boot facing the Atlantic Oceans sits Cooper City, a lush town with watery landscape. A few miles inland between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Cooper City is surrounded by parks, golf courses, and, above all else, sunshine, offering a high quality of life for those who choose to call it home. If you are planning to set your sights on moving to the area, take note that things tend to get windy around here, as Mother Nature pays a visit on occasion. She may offer great scenery and sun, but once in a while, she's just a rude gal. So keep her in mind. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cooper City, FL

Cooper City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

