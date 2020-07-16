All apartments in Davie
6201 SW 37th St
6201 SW 37th St

6201 Southwest 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Southwest 37th Street, Davie, FL 33314
Playland Village

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled apartment in Davie with ceramic tile floors, a 1 year old ac system and ton of closets. Bathroom was redone from top to bottom with subway tile and immaculate finishes. Great 2nd floor unit with a view of the large community pool. Reserved parking spot located in front of your apartment. Located near NOVA University and Broward college. Excellent apartment with tons of charm. No pets. $50 application fee. Association approval required. Professionally managed. Call today to view this amazing apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

