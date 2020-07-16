6201 SW 37th St

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled apartment in Davie with ceramic tile floors, a 1 year old ac system and ton of closets. Bathroom was redone from top to bottom with subway tile and immaculate finishes. Great 2nd floor unit with a view of the large community pool. Reserved parking spot located in front of your apartment. Located near NOVA University and Broward college. Excellent apartment with tons of charm. No pets. $50 application fee. Association approval required. Professionally managed. Call today to view this amazing apartment!