14503 SW 16th St

Amenities
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq. ft 2 Story Guest house with Two Bedrooms, Loft, Kitchen & 1 Full Bath. The Main Home Features Marble Floors, Granite Upgraded Kitchen with Counter Tops, Sub Zero, Mealy & GE Monogram Appliances, A Creston-Adaggio Smart Home Fully Automated Lighting Control & Stereo Surround System. Gorgeous Custom Made Pool and Jacuzzi inside a Cave Surrounded by a Movie Style Water Fall & Garden, Beach Volleyball Court, Custom Made Outdoor Kitchen with Retractable Awnings, Potting Green, Generator, Hur. Shutters & Tons more of Features. Must see Home in Person to Truly See & Appreciate All Features.