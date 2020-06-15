All apartments in Davie
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

14503 SW 16th St

14503 Southwest 16th Street · (954) 235-1524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14503 Southwest 16th Street, Davie, FL 33325

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq. ft 2 Story Guest house with Two Bedrooms, Loft, Kitchen & 1 Full Bath. The Main Home Features Marble Floors, Granite Upgraded Kitchen with Counter Tops, Sub Zero, Mealy & GE Monogram Appliances, A Creston-Adaggio Smart Home Fully Automated Lighting Control & Stereo Surround System. Gorgeous Custom Made Pool and Jacuzzi inside a Cave Surrounded by a Movie Style Water Fall & Garden, Beach Volleyball Court, Custom Made Outdoor Kitchen with Retractable Awnings, Potting Green, Generator, Hur. Shutters & Tons more of Features. Must see Home in Person to Truly See & Appreciate All Features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14503 SW 16th St have any available units?
14503 SW 16th St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14503 SW 16th St have?
Some of 14503 SW 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14503 SW 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
14503 SW 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14503 SW 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 14503 SW 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 14503 SW 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 14503 SW 16th St does offer parking.
Does 14503 SW 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14503 SW 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14503 SW 16th St have a pool?
Yes, 14503 SW 16th St has a pool.
Does 14503 SW 16th St have accessible units?
No, 14503 SW 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14503 SW 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14503 SW 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14503 SW 16th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14503 SW 16th St does not have units with air conditioning.
