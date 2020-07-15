All apartments in Coral Springs
9576 Southwest 1st Court

9576 Southwest 1st Court · No Longer Available
Location

9576 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Oakwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
9576 Southwest 1st Court Apt #9-f, Coral Springs, FL 33071 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath completely renovated Condo located in the community of Patios of Oakwood. Rent Includes Water/Sewer. Condo features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designated breakfast area, tile floors throughout, screened patio and more. Located in the Heart of Coral Springs. Condo is a 1 story unit and the community features its own pool. [ Published 10-Jul-20 / ID 3543048 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have any available units?
9576 Southwest 1st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have?
Some of 9576 Southwest 1st Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9576 Southwest 1st Court currently offering any rent specials?
9576 Southwest 1st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9576 Southwest 1st Court pet-friendly?
No, 9576 Southwest 1st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court offer parking?
No, 9576 Southwest 1st Court does not offer parking.
Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9576 Southwest 1st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have a pool?
Yes, 9576 Southwest 1st Court has a pool.
Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have accessible units?
No, 9576 Southwest 1st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9576 Southwest 1st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9576 Southwest 1st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9576 Southwest 1st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
