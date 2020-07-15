Amenities

9576 Southwest 1st Court Apt #9-f, Coral Springs, FL 33071 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath completely renovated Condo located in the community of Patios of Oakwood. Rent Includes Water/Sewer. Condo features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designated breakfast area, tile floors throughout, screened patio and more. Located in the Heart of Coral Springs. Condo is a 1 story unit and the community features its own pool. [ Published 10-Jul-20 / ID 3543048 ]