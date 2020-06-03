All apartments in Coral Springs
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

5315 Northwest 126th Avenue

5315 NW 126th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5315 NW 126th Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Windham

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. MOVE IN TODAY!!! NO HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED. Screened Pool. New wood floor on the second floor and stairs. The best neighborhood with A+ school. Gated community. Marble floor on the first floor. 2016 A/C. Private pool. Separate dining room, Spacious living room. Laundry room. All rooms on the second floor. Two car garage. The communal pool at the front gate. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584776 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have any available units?
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have?
Some of 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Northwest 126th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue has a pool.
Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5315 Northwest 126th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
