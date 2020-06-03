Amenities

5315 Northwest 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. MOVE IN TODAY!!! NO HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED. Screened Pool. New wood floor on the second floor and stairs. The best neighborhood with A+ school. Gated community. Marble floor on the first floor. 2016 A/C. Private pool. Separate dining room, Spacious living room. Laundry room. All rooms on the second floor. Two car garage. The communal pool at the front gate. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584776 ]