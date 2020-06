Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

A million dollar view for a fraction of the price! A spacious one story 5/3.5 in sought after gated community of Mariners Cove, with over 3,400 square feet of open floor plan. Property sits on a 160 acre lake, with a private boating dock. Updated luxury kitchen consists of custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan, master has two large walk-in closets and lake views. Step outside to the enclosed patio and entertain with a large Jacuzzi.