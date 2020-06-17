All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 833 E Wallace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
833 E Wallace Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

833 E Wallace Street

833 Wallace St · (305) 431-4717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

833 Wallace St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Granada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
833 Wallace Street - Property Id: 289219

Great North Gables location. Immaculate, bright & spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with open floor plan. Living/dinning plus Florida room & separate laundry. New kitchen appliances, updated bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Fenced in yard, lawn maintenance included. Quiet family neighborhood, closed street. Minutes to downtown Gables, UM, Hospitals, airport, Biltmore Hotel, Venetian pool, downtown Miami & shopping. No Pets. Move-in Ready!
If you would like to see this rental space or similar rentals to this one, please feel free to contact me. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289219
Property Id 289219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 E Wallace Street have any available units?
833 E Wallace Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 833 E Wallace Street have?
Some of 833 E Wallace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 E Wallace Street currently offering any rent specials?
833 E Wallace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 E Wallace Street pet-friendly?
No, 833 E Wallace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 833 E Wallace Street offer parking?
No, 833 E Wallace Street does not offer parking.
Does 833 E Wallace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 E Wallace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 E Wallace Street have a pool?
Yes, 833 E Wallace Street has a pool.
Does 833 E Wallace Street have accessible units?
No, 833 E Wallace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 833 E Wallace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 E Wallace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 E Wallace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 E Wallace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 833 E Wallace Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity