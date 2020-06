Amenities

Excellent location! Largest one bedroom unit in the building. Corner ground floor unit freshly painted and next to sparkling pool. All appliances new as of last year. Spacious apartment with plenty of closets. Reserved parking space for residents, laundry facilities, well managed, quiet building. Walk to Publix and Whole Foods, Riviera Park, Univ. Of Miami, Sunset Place, Metro, Downtown South Miami and much more.