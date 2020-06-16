600 Coral Way #PH-15

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool table hot tub

Your Jewel in the Crown. This 8,492sf Triplex Penthouse at Segovia Tower, is a one-of-a-kind, 8 bed, 10 baths statement of luxury and elegance. Exquisitely handcrafted Italian Renaissance Art detailing featuring a 30 ft solid stone fireplace, Brazilian Mahogany coffered & crafted ceilings, marble & cherry wood floors, carved moldings & arches, hand-painted frescos, artisan stained-glass skylights & doors, billiard room, gym, library, study and wine cellar. Unmatched views of Coral Gables, Biltmore, Granada Golf Course, and beyond. 4 terraces, w/ summer kitchen, jacuzzi & spa offering an additional 1,500+sf for outdoor enjoyment. 5 parking spaces. Only 14 full floor units in this coveted, iconic & private building. Only steps away from Miracle Mile. THE Location.