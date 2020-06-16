All apartments in Coral Gables
600 Coral Way #PH-15

600 Coral Way · (305) 772-6401
Location

600 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

8 Bed · 10 Bath · 8492 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
hot tub
Your Jewel in the Crown. This 8,492sf Triplex Penthouse at Segovia Tower, is a one-of-a-kind, 8 bed, 10 baths statement of luxury and elegance. Exquisitely handcrafted Italian Renaissance Art detailing featuring a 30 ft solid stone fireplace, Brazilian Mahogany coffered & crafted ceilings, marble & cherry wood floors, carved moldings & arches, hand-painted frescos, artisan stained-glass skylights & doors, billiard room, gym, library, study and wine cellar. Unmatched views of Coral Gables, Biltmore, Granada Golf Course, and beyond. 4 terraces, w/ summer kitchen, jacuzzi & spa offering an additional 1,500+sf for outdoor enjoyment. 5 parking spaces. Only 14 full floor units in this coveted, iconic & private building. Only steps away from Miracle Mile. THE Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have any available units?
600 Coral Way #PH-15 has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have?
Some of 600 Coral Way #PH-15's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Coral Way #PH-15 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Coral Way #PH-15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Coral Way #PH-15 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 does offer parking.
Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have a pool?
No, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have accessible units?
No, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Coral Way #PH-15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Coral Way #PH-15 does not have units with air conditioning.
