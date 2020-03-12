5300 Orduna Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated South Coral Gables duplex unit (2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms) in move-in ready condition near the University of Miami on a dead-end street. You'll be amazed by the ample open floor plan. Feels and lives like a large house. The unit is fully equipped with hurricane impact windows and doors, new PVC plumbing, new A/C & newer roof. A new custom modern kitchen with s/s appliances, bathrooms, beautiful wood floors, independent washer & dryer room. The Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and plenty of closet space for storage. A fenced back yard for privacy and plenty of parking. Great for University of Miami students and location is central to lots of what Coral Gables has to offer.