Coral Gables, FL
5300 Orduna Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:51 AM

5300 Orduna Dr

5300 Orduna Drive · (305) 525-7324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5300 Orduna Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated South Coral Gables duplex unit (2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms) in move-in ready condition near the University of Miami on a dead-end street. You'll be amazed by the ample open floor plan. Feels and lives like a large house. The unit is fully equipped with hurricane impact windows and doors, new PVC plumbing, new A/C & newer roof. A new custom modern kitchen with s/s appliances, bathrooms, beautiful wood floors, independent washer & dryer room. The Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and plenty of closet space for storage. A fenced back yard for privacy and plenty of parking. Great for University of Miami students and location is central to lots of what Coral Gables has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Orduna Dr have any available units?
5300 Orduna Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5300 Orduna Dr have?
Some of 5300 Orduna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Orduna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Orduna Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Orduna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Orduna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 5300 Orduna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Orduna Dr does offer parking.
Does 5300 Orduna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Orduna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Orduna Dr have a pool?
No, 5300 Orduna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Orduna Dr have accessible units?
No, 5300 Orduna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Orduna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Orduna Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Orduna Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 Orduna Dr has units with air conditioning.
