5300 Orduna Dr

Amenities
Completely renovated South Coral Gables duplex unit (2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms) in move-in ready condition near the University of Miami on a dead-end street. You'll be amazed by the ample open floor plan. Feels and lives like a large house. The unit is fully equipped with hurricane impact windows and doors, new PVC plumbing, new A/C & newer roof. A new custom modern kitchen with s/s appliances, bathrooms, beautiful wood floors, independent washer & dryer room. The Master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and plenty of closet space for storage. A fenced back yard for privacy and plenty of parking. Great for University of Miami students and location is central to lots of what Coral Gables has to offer.