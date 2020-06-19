435 Catalonia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

There is no better place to live in this cozy house of 3 bedroom with 3 full bath and 1 half bathroom located in the Great city of Coral Gables. Huge family room with view and access to pool through impact resistant French doors. Walking distance to the restaurant in Downtown Gables, Youth Center for a great workout, close to several schools and 10 minutes to Miami International Airport. Beautiful wood floors in living room, hallway and two bedrooms. the rest of the house is tiled. Spacious kitchen with new appliances. Two central AC perfect for a house of 2,367 Sq.Ft of living area. Master bedroom has view and access to pool. Plenty of closets. Landscape and Pool maintenance are included in the rent.