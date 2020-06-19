All apartments in Coral Gables
Coral Gables, FL
435 Catalonia Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:21 AM

435 Catalonia Ave

435 Catalonia Avenue · (786) 800-4024
Location

435 Catalonia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
There is no better place to live in this cozy house of 3 bedroom with 3 full bath and 1 half bathroom located in the Great city of Coral Gables. Huge family room with view and access to pool through impact resistant French doors. Walking distance to the restaurant in Downtown Gables, Youth Center for a great workout, close to several schools and 10 minutes to Miami International Airport. Beautiful wood floors in living room, hallway and two bedrooms. the rest of the house is tiled. Spacious kitchen with new appliances. Two central AC perfect for a house of 2,367 Sq.Ft of living area. Master bedroom has view and access to pool. Plenty of closets. Landscape and Pool maintenance are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Catalonia Ave have any available units?
435 Catalonia Ave has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Catalonia Ave have?
Some of 435 Catalonia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Catalonia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
435 Catalonia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Catalonia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 435 Catalonia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 435 Catalonia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 435 Catalonia Ave does offer parking.
Does 435 Catalonia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Catalonia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Catalonia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 435 Catalonia Ave has a pool.
Does 435 Catalonia Ave have accessible units?
No, 435 Catalonia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Catalonia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Catalonia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Catalonia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Catalonia Ave has units with air conditioning.
