4251 Salzedo Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4251 Salzedo Street

4251 Salzedo Street · (866) 605-4726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4251 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Village of Merrick Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
sauna
Elegance, refinement, and style are the defining attributes of the residences at merrick park apartments in coral gables, fl. Luxury and vitality await you at our apartments near coconut grove, fl. With immaculate one, two, and three bedroom floorplans, our over one hundred customized and distinctive residences will speak for themselves when you tour these, the best coral gables, fl apartments.you'll find everything you need or want, all at one ideal coral gables address. The residences at merrick park apartment community is designed as the ideal urban residential, retail and office community. Schedule a time to tan in our tanning beds or relax with your friends over a game of billiards. At the center of our community of coral gables apartments is a sun drenched deck with lush tropical landscaping surrounding the resort-style swimming pool. Here, residents of our coconut grove, fl apartments relax, greet their neighbors and enjoy south florida's outdoor lifestyle year-round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Salzedo Street have any available units?
4251 Salzedo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 4251 Salzedo Street have?
Some of 4251 Salzedo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Salzedo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Salzedo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Salzedo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Salzedo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 4251 Salzedo Street offer parking?
No, 4251 Salzedo Street does not offer parking.
Does 4251 Salzedo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Salzedo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Salzedo Street have a pool?
Yes, 4251 Salzedo Street has a pool.
Does 4251 Salzedo Street have accessible units?
No, 4251 Salzedo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Salzedo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 Salzedo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 Salzedo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 Salzedo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
