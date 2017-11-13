4251 Salzedo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym pool pool table internet access sauna

Elegance, refinement, and style are the defining attributes of the residences at merrick park apartments in coral gables, fl. Luxury and vitality await you at our apartments near coconut grove, fl. With immaculate one, two, and three bedroom floorplans, our over one hundred customized and distinctive residences will speak for themselves when you tour these, the best coral gables, fl apartments.you'll find everything you need or want, all at one ideal coral gables address. The residences at merrick park apartment community is designed as the ideal urban residential, retail and office community. Schedule a time to tan in our tanning beds or relax with your friends over a game of billiards. At the center of our community of coral gables apartments is a sun drenched deck with lush tropical landscaping surrounding the resort-style swimming pool. Here, residents of our coconut grove, fl apartments relax, greet their neighbors and enjoy south florida's outdoor lifestyle year-round.