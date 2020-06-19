410 Amalfi Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Meticulously maintained 2/2 home with office space 1,608 adj sf & 5000 sqft lot in Coral Gables. Wonderful floor plan, abundant natural light, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid granite countertops. Entirely redone bathrooms with a shower and relaxing jacuzzi tub in Master bath. Large walk-in closets and reach-in closets in each bedroom with exemplary built-ins. Open patio ready for entertaining guests with bbq grill.Private gated carport with laundry room & utility closet. New impact windows & freshly painted house. New washer/dryer to be installed at move-in. Minutes away from Univ of Miami, Shops of Merrick Park,The Biltmore Golf Course, several Hospitals, Metrorail Station, Brickell and Downtown Miami. A must see!