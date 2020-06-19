All apartments in Coral Gables
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
410 Amalfi Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:01 AM

410 Amalfi Ave

410 Amalfi Avenue · (305) 606-1069
Location

410 Amalfi Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Meticulously maintained 2/2 home with office space 1,608 adj sf & 5000 sqft lot in Coral Gables. Wonderful floor plan, abundant natural light, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid granite countertops. Entirely redone bathrooms with a shower and relaxing jacuzzi tub in Master bath. Large walk-in closets and reach-in closets in each bedroom with exemplary built-ins. Open patio ready for entertaining guests with bbq grill.Private gated carport with laundry room & utility closet. New impact windows & freshly painted house. New washer/dryer to be installed at move-in. Minutes away from Univ of Miami, Shops of Merrick Park,The Biltmore Golf Course, several Hospitals, Metrorail Station, Brickell and Downtown Miami. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Amalfi Ave have any available units?
410 Amalfi Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Amalfi Ave have?
Some of 410 Amalfi Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Amalfi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 Amalfi Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Amalfi Ave pet-friendly?
No, 410 Amalfi Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 410 Amalfi Ave offer parking?
Yes, 410 Amalfi Ave does offer parking.
Does 410 Amalfi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Amalfi Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Amalfi Ave have a pool?
No, 410 Amalfi Ave does not have a pool.
Does 410 Amalfi Ave have accessible units?
No, 410 Amalfi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Amalfi Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Amalfi Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Amalfi Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Amalfi Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
