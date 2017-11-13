400 Valencia Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Living in highly-desired Coral Gables is easy when you reside here. Located in Valencia Condos, a boutique building a block away from Miracle Mile, is a unit like no other in South Florida. This exceptional home features 2 bed/2.5 baths; updated kitchen and baths; custom large closet systems; tiled throughout. Home also contains a lunar/solar terrace; 2 parking spots; W/D. Unique to this unit are the multiple floors allowing for split level bedrooms & baths, living and kitchen areas. Enjoy hip downtown Gables living; entertain friends and family at home on your personal rooftop terrace like no other in South Florida. A lovely home; a walk away from all types of shopping, superb dining, lively social scenes -- you'll want for nothing else. HD Video: https://youtu.be/P5rYh41C9fI