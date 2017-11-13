All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 400 Valencia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
400 Valencia Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:10 PM

400 Valencia Ave

400 Valencia Avenue · (786) 554-4249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

400 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Living in highly-desired Coral Gables is easy when you reside here. Located in Valencia Condos, a boutique building a block away from Miracle Mile, is a unit like no other in South Florida. This exceptional home features 2 bed/2.5 baths; updated kitchen and baths; custom large closet systems; tiled throughout. Home also contains a lunar/solar terrace; 2 parking spots; W/D. Unique to this unit are the multiple floors allowing for split level bedrooms & baths, living and kitchen areas. Enjoy hip downtown Gables living; entertain friends and family at home on your personal rooftop terrace like no other in South Florida. A lovely home; a walk away from all types of shopping, superb dining, lively social scenes -- you'll want for nothing else. HD Video: https://youtu.be/P5rYh41C9fI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Valencia Ave have any available units?
400 Valencia Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 400 Valencia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
400 Valencia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Valencia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 400 Valencia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 400 Valencia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 400 Valencia Ave does offer parking.
Does 400 Valencia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Valencia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Valencia Ave have a pool?
No, 400 Valencia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 400 Valencia Ave have accessible units?
No, 400 Valencia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Valencia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Valencia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Valencia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Valencia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 400 Valencia Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity