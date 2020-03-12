All apartments in Coral Gables
400 Minorca Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

400 Minorca Ave

400 Minorca Avenue · (305) 600-5281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in FAST and today! Completely Remodeled! Best location rental in Coral Gables. Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath, freshly painted, new bathrooms, new floor (large tiles), new curtains, open concept, large patio enclosed, central A/C, washer & dryer in the unit (inside patio). Assigned 2 parking spaces, plus street parking. Trash pickup included. Easy to show! Bring your best offer today. won't last! Blocks from Giralda Plaza and Miracle Mile. Impact and sound proof windows with permits were approved by city of Coral Gables gables. Installed by July 1!
>>JUST Half month $1,050 security deposit!! + First month/ last month. Call us at any time WE PICK UP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Minorca Ave have any available units?
400 Minorca Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Minorca Ave have?
Some of 400 Minorca Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Minorca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
400 Minorca Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Minorca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 400 Minorca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 400 Minorca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 400 Minorca Ave does offer parking.
Does 400 Minorca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Minorca Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Minorca Ave have a pool?
No, 400 Minorca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 400 Minorca Ave have accessible units?
No, 400 Minorca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Minorca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Minorca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Minorca Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Minorca Ave has units with air conditioning.
